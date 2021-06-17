Man arrested after shooting near Hartsville

Terence Ford (Florence County Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies have arrested a man for two counts of attempted murder after they said he shot from a vehicle with the intent to kill other people.

Terence Ford shot from a gold Tahoe on June 10 at an undisclosed location on Calvary Road in the Hartsville area of Darlington County, according to arrest warrants. Two suspects later showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds. 

Deputies found shell casings at the scene and in front of a house, according to the warrants.

The identity of the second suspect has not yet been released. The warrants do not include information on if the people Ford shot at were also injured.

