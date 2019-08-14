Man arrested by Florence Co. deputies, accused of inappropriately touching woman

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman has been arrested by Florence County deputies.

Kelvin Anderson Mitchell, 46, of Florence, was arrested on Tuesday by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release from the department. He is charged with second degree assault and battery.

Mitchell allegedly “fondled the private parts of a female victim” at his home “on or about” August 6, the release said. Mitchell received a $5,000 surety bond and was released from the Florence County Detention Center.

The FCSO said second degree assault and battery is “a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2500.00 or imprisonment for not more than three years, or both.”

