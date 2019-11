DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting in Darlington that happened in October.

According to an arrest warrant from the Darlington Police Department, Cinque Purefoy shot a man multiple times in the back and leg in an incident on Sparks Street on October 7. The victim was taken to the hospital for their wounds.

Purefoy was arrested on November 8, and charged with attempted murder.

Purefoy is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.