Man arrested, charged with murder in 2019 Timmonsville club shooting

Travis Leverne Butler, 33, of Lynchburg, SC is seen in a Feburary 4, 2020 booking photo from the Florence County Detention Center.

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a 2019 shooting at a Timmonsville club.

Travis Leverne Butler, 33, of Lynchburg, South Carolian, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force early Tuesday morning in Columbia.

Butler is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records. Bond has not been set and he remains in the center as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

One person died after a shooting at Mike’s Warehouse, located on East Smith Street in Timmonsville, in February 2019.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Anastasia Linette Lowery, 30, of Effingham.

