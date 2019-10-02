FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly Florence shooting.
Phillip Tyrone Legette turned himself in to the Florence Police Department around 3:30 p.m. on October 1, according to Florence police. He is facing the following charges in connection to the shooting:
- murder
- possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Legette was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and a bond hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a shooting around 6:05 p.m. on September 28 in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue. Officers located the victim, identified as Frederick E. Law. Law was taken to the hospital by EMS and later died from his injuries.
Count on News13 on-air, online, on social media, and on our mobile app for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to deadly Florence shooting
- Ohio State identifies nearly 1,500 instances of abuse by Dr. Strauss
- Thursday marks 1 year since deadly officer shooting in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood
- Caught on Camera: Woman taunts lion in enclosure at Bronx Zoo
- REAL ID to be required for SC drivers who plan to fly next October