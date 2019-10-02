Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to deadly Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly Florence shooting.

Phillip Tyrone Legette turned himself in to the Florence Police Department around 3:30 p.m. on October 1, according to Florence police. He is facing the following charges in connection to the shooting:

murder

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Legette was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and a bond hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon.

Phillip Tyrone Legette (photo: Florence County Detention Center)

Officers responded to a shooting around 6:05 p.m. on September 28 in the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue. Officers located the victim, identified as Frederick E. Law. Law was taken to the hospital by EMS and later died from his injuries.

