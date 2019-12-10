Man arrested, charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting at Kingstree Rose’s Express

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting at a Rose’s Express store in Kingstree.

Iva Lamar Griffin, 46, of Kingstree, was arrested Tuesday by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and Horry County Police Department, according to the WCSO. Griffin has been charged with murder and was taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Iva Lamar Griffin (courtesy: Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office)

News13 previously reported the shooting happened at Rose’s Express store at 25 N. Williamsburg County Highway on December 6. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found one gunshot victim lying on the floor. EMS responded, but the victim was pronounced dead. The body was sent to MUSC for autopsy.

Deputies say the victim was in the store when the suspect came in the store and shot the victim several times. The suspect then left the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigate Division of the WCSO at 843-355-6381. You don’t have to reveal your identity to leave information.

