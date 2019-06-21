Man arrested for criminal sexual conduct and assaulting a police officer

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police officers in Florence have arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault report that occurred on Thursday, according to a press release.

At 3:20 Thursday afternoon officers with the Florence Police department responded to a call about a sexual assault in progress in the 600 block of Lawson Street. When officers arrived they found the victim outside. The victim told officers the suspect entered her home without permission and attempted to sexually assault her.

Officers found Kevin Francois Morris in the home. Police say Morris threatened them and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Morris is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and assault on a police officer. At last check, he remains in custody at the Florence County Detention Center.

