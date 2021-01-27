Man arrested in connection to Hartsville shooting

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hallie Jackson (Darlington County Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

Hallie Jackson, of Hartsville, has been charged with attempted murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He had not been given bond, as of Wednesday afternoon. 

On Jan. 8, Jackson approached two people who were assembling a table inside of a home and fired a shot, hitting a man in the arm, according to an incident report from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson then left the area before authorities arrived.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories