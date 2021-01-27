Man arrested in connection to Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

Hallie Jackson, of Hartsville, has been charged with attempted murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He had not been given bond, as of Wednesday afternoon.

On Jan. 8, Jackson approached two people who were assembling a table inside of a home and fired a shot, hitting a man in the arm, according to an incident report from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Jackson then left the area before authorities arrived.