Man arrested in Darlington County after officers find over 1 pound of meth

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man following a tip from citizens.

McKenzie Michael Stevens has been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Investigators allege they located Stevens in possession of approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 grams of marijuana.

“Investigators took a tip from a concerned citizen and immediately opened an investigation,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “That investigation resulted in the arrest of Stevens.”

Stevens remains in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

