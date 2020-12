FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly stabbing Friday in Florence, according to police.

Leroy Speights was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the stabbing of Fernando McCall Ford on Elm Street, police said.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact LCpl Chatlosh of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.