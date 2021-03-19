Man arrested in death of man found in car in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested in connection with the death of a man found in a car March 7 in Dillon County, according to information released Friday from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Kentell Maurice Kelly, 30, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with a deadly shooting.

The body of 31-year-old Christopher Jones, of Columbia, was found inside a vehicle on Alton Court in the Fork community.

Kelly was being held in the Dillon County Detention Center, as of Friday morning.