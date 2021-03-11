Man arrested in multiple shootings faces charges again in Hartsville area

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who has repeatedly been let out of jail for shootings was arrested Thursday by Darlington County deputies in connection with a Hartsville area shooting.

Dandriguez Torrez Allen, Jr., was booked into W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center Thursday afternoon for a shooting that happened Oct. 3, 2020.

In the shooting, Allen allegedly shot five times into an occupied vehicle, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. The incident happened in the Hartsville area on Bayview Circle, according to deputies.

Allen was released from jail on bond in February 2020 after being accused of shooting and killing and killing someone. He was then arrested again in June 2020 in connection with another shooting in Darlington County.

News13 previously reported that Allen has a long criminal history in South Carolina, dating back to when he was 17 years old.

Allen is held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. No bond is listed as of Thursday evening.