Man caught on video opening Florence County Burger King safe, taking money

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a suspect in a recent burglary.

The incident occurred at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Burger King on East Palmetto Street in Florence. The suspect entered the store after hours and took money from the safe, according to a news release.

Surveillance cameras recorded the incident. In the video, a man could be seen entering the store, walking into the office, opening the safe, and leaving with a bag of money.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121 or “Submit-A-Tip” on the free app for the sheriff’s office. Web tips can be submitted at peedeeswanted.com.

Tips leading to an arrest can earn up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.