Man charged, accused of robbing man at gun point in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in Florence.

Officers responded to the area of Charles Street and East Pine Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday for a report of an armed robbery, according to the Florence Police Department. Officers made contact with the victim, who reported to police that the suspect presented a pistol and demanded the victim to give everything on him.

Around 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of South Church Street for a fight in progress, Florence police also said. Upon arriving, officers learned the fight was between the suspect and the victim’s father over the alleged robbery. Leon Christopher Shaw, Jr. was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Leon Christopher Shaw, Jr. (photo: Florence County Detention Center)

Shaw, Jr., 22, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, according to booking records. Bond was set at $25,000 and he remains in the center as of 1 p.m. Monday.

