Man charged, accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Darlington County

LAMAR AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen girl in Darlington County.
Patrick Joseph Miller is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in the Lamar area “on or about” June 9, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.
Miller was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 9:30 a.m. on September 26, booking records show. He is charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years)- 2nd degree. Miller was released around 4:45 p.m. on September 27. Bond was set at $30,000.
