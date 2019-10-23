Man charged, accused of shooting, assaulting woman with gun outside Florence nightclub

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after allegedly shooting and assaulting a woman with a gun outside a Florence nightclub.

Jimmy Junior Wilson was arrested by Florence County deputies on Tuesday, according to Major Michael Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Wilson is charged with two counts of domestic violence, high and aggravated.

Jimmy Junior Wilson, Jr. (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

The incident happened “on or about” August 25 around 4:30 a.m. outside a nightclub located at 1225 West Dixie Street in Florence, Major Nunn said.

Wilson is accused of physically assaulting and shooting the woman with a handgun.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Wilson was booked in to the Florence County Detention Center around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to booking records. No bond has been set and he remains in the center as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

