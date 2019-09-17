Man charged after 2 children left in car at Florence hospital

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged after two children were left in a car at a Florence hospital.

On September 7, officers responded to a complaint of children left alone in a vehicle at MUSC’s Florence Medical Center, located at 805 Pamplico Highway in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. Upon arriving, officers found two children, both under 6-years-old, alone in a vehicle.

David Michael Jones, the children’s father, is accused of bringing the kids to the hospital and leaving them in the vehicle, Florence police said. Jones was later found in a restricted access area and “detained without incident.” The children were evaluated at the hospital and released to family members.

Jones is charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child and burglary in the second degree, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records. Jones was booked around 7:15 p.m. on September 16 and remains in the center, pending a $20,000 bond.

On August 12, five children under that age of 10 were left in a hot car in the parking lot of the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence. James Anthony Williams was arrested in connection to the incident.

On July 10, two children were left in a car outside the Sam’s Club on Beltline Drive. Maya Salters was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child in this case.

On July 9, police said they found two children inside a hot car in the Irby Street Walmart parking lot. A woman, identified as Alyssa Oliver, was also charged in this case. The children were evaluated at a hospital and placed in the care of the SC Department of Social Services.

On July 2, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a baby was rescued from a locked car at the Walmart on South Irby Street. Jennifer Renee Wise, 38, of Effingham was charged in that case. The baby was treated at an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

In August, a woman, identified as Ashley Pangalangan, was arrested after leaving her two children, ages 7 and 6 months, inside a vehicle while she shopped at a Walmart in Walterboro.

Ashley’s mother, Rita Pangalangan was arrested in early August after leaving her 13-year-old inside a car for hours.

