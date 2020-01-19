Man charged after allegedly stealing dirt bikes, golf clubs, money in Hartsville area

HARTSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies have charged a man after they say he went on a ‘theft spree’ late Thursday into Friday in the Hartsville area.

William Kahler Johnson was booked into jail Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington Count Sheriff’s Office says Johnson went on a ‘theft spree’ over the course of a few hours in the North Hartsville area around Fox Hollow and Lake View Boulevard.

Johnson allegedly stole money out of cars, children’s bicycles, golf clubs and two children’s dirt bikes, among other items.

Jail records show Johnson is facing four charges, including petit larceny, breaking into auto and two counts of receiving stolen goods with a value greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Kilgo said Johnson has a prior record.

“Enough is enough,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said in a statement. “Our citizens deserve relief from the continuing crimes he commits in the community. He has had opportunities to change his ways, but he continues to be a criminal.”

Kilgo said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be sought. A bond hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday. Count on News13 for updates.