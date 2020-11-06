Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot FMU student on campus

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Thursday after allegedly threatening to shoot a student on Francis Marion University’s campus in October, according to police.

Lawrence Demonte Williams, Jr., 22, of Kingstree, allegedly threatened to shoot the victim after he became angry at the victim Oct. 21. Williams is not a student at FMU, but the victim is, according to officials. Police said Williams and the victim knew each other.

Williams allegedly jumped on the victim’s car, pulled out a gun, and threatened to shoot the victim if she didn’t open the door, according to a police report. The victim opened the door out of fear and Williams is accused of then choking the victim. The victim told police Williams said “I got two bullets in the gun, one for me and one for you,” according to the police report.

According to the police report, the victim tried to use her key fob to set off the car alarm but accidentally popped the trunk instead. When Williams realized what she was doing, he allegedly tried to take her key fob and her phone away, police said.

A woman walked by the victim’s car and the victim screamed to call 911, police said. Williams then got out of the car and went towards his car. The victim drove away and Wallace chased after her, according to the police report. Williams was seen on security footage driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.

Williams was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, disturbing schools, first-degree assault and battery, unlawful carrying of a pistol, carrying weapons on school property, reckless driving, and kidnapping.

No bond was listed in booking records.