Man charged after over a dozen guns stolen from Mullins wildlife center

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged following the break-in of the Wildlife Action Resource Center, according to Marion County deputies.

Todd Charles Bryant, 46, of Mullin, was arrested Friday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The MCSO said he has been charged with second degree burglary.

The arrest comes after the Wildlife Action Resource Center said online in April that “thieves targeted the guns used for children’s hunts and summer camps as well as display items that friends and supporters donated over many years.”

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said well over a dozen guns were taken and that most have been recovered. He confirmed that Bryant was arrested in connection with the incident.

