Man charged following armed robbery in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a man with armed robbery following an incident they say happened late Friday night.

Randall Taylor Douglas Jr. was arrested and charged Friday. Police say the incident happened at Young’s Convenience Store on North Main Street. That’s where Douglas allegedly ‘approached the victim and demanded money.’

Law enforcement found Douglas a short distance away afterwards, a press release from Captain Kimberly Nelson said.

No one was hurt in the incident. An investigation continues.

