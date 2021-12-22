Man charged in 2 deadly shootings released on bond in Darlington County; judge cites ‘terrible backlog’ of cases

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A “terrible backlog” of cases in Darlington County played a part in the release from jail of a man accused in two deadly shootings, according to a judge in the man’s most-recent case.

Keith Kevin Larry was released on bond on Saturday after spending 787 days in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He had been in jail since October 2019 after being charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of James Williams, Jr., who died after a shooting in the 1300 block of Larrys Drive.

Larry was also arrested in November 2017 and charged with murder in the death of Quanzavius Ceasar at a home on Boss Man Road.

Fourth Circuit Court Judge Paul Burch said he released Larry on bond because of requirements put in place by Judge Roger Henderson, who previously heard the case. One of those said that if Larry was not tried by a certain date, he should be granted bond.

Burch added that a terrible backlog” of cases, partly resulting from COVID-19 and last year’s shutdowns, played a role in the decision to grant bond for Larry. He also said this is a problem all over not just in the 4th Circuit.

In addition, Burch said another lockdown could make the problem even worse.