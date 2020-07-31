Man charged in 2017 carjacking death of 88-year-old Timmonsville woman released on bond

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged in the 2017 carjacking death of an 88-year-old Timmonsville woman was released from jail on bond Thursday, according to booking records.

Javarius Smith was facing a murder charge and was in Florence County Detention Center since Sept. 4, 2017, booking records show.

Smith was one of six people charged in the incident. Investigators said 88-year-old Katherine Wilson was shot when two men tried to steal her car in Timmonsville in 2017. Wilson later died.

Police said Wilson was stopped at a stop sign on Kershaw and Byrd Street in Timmonsville around 6 p.m. Aug. 28, 2017 when two men got out of a white car and went up to Wilson’s vehicle and shot into her car when she would not open the window. Two other men stayed inside the car during the incident.

In addition to Smith, Diante Rogers, Juwan Smith, Alfred Lamar and a 16-year-old, were charged with murder. Kevin Kvon Commander was arrested for accessory before the fact and criminal conspiracy. He will also be charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

Rogers was sentenced to life in prison.