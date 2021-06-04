Man charged in 2017 murder arrested in connection with Darlington homicide

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was arrested in 2017 on two murder charges in Darlington was arrested Tuesday in connection with another Darlington homicide, according to Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington.

Nicholas Dishawn Johnson was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, according to booking records. He was released from jail Thursday on a $7,500 bond, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records.

The accessory after the fact charge is in connection with a shooting May 18 in which two cars were driving and exchanged gunfire. Rahiem Jaquan Fortune, 24, of Darlington, was killed in the shooting. The car he was driving came to rest at the Washington Square Apartments, but the shooting did not happen at that apartment complex, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

No information about any other suspects was available. Washington said he couldn’t provide any other information because the investigation is ongoing.

In May 2017, Johnson was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and a possession of a weapon charge. He was released from jail on bond in November 2017, according to the public index.