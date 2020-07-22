Man charged in 2019 Florence County murder released on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man charged in a 2019 murder in Florence County was released from jail on bond Tuesday, according to booking records.

Justin Ray Brewer, who was 21 at the time, was charged in connection with the murder of Raleigh Jett in April 2019 on Sandpit Road in Quinby.

He was released from the Florence COunty Detention Center Tuesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.

According to investigators, Brewer allegedly shot Jett at his home. Jett died from his injuries.

