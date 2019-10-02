Man charged in connection to Florence County armed robbery

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – A man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery in Florence County.
Around 1:20 a.m. on October 1, Michael Anthony Taylor allegedly entered the Interstate Convenience store, located at 1832 W. Lucas Street, “with what appeared to be a firearm on or about his person,” according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Taylor is accused of demanding money from a store clerk while customers were inside the store, obtaining an unspecified amount of money, and fleeing on foot.
Taylor was booked in to the Florence County Detention Center around 12:24 p.m. on October 1, according to booking records. He is charged with armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon. Bond has been set at $15,000 and Taylor remains in the center as of 9:45 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
