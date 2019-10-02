Man charged in connection to Florence County armed robbery

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – A man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery in Florence County.

Around 1:20 a.m. on October 1, Michael Anthony Taylor allegedly entered the Interstate Convenience store, located at 1832 W. Lucas Street, “with what appeared to be a firearm on or about his person,” according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Taylor is accused of demanding money from a store clerk while customers were inside the store, obtaining an unspecified amount of money, and fleeing on foot.

Michael Anthony Taylor (Florence County Detention Center)

Taylor was booked in to the Florence County Detention Center around 12:24 p.m. on October 1, according to booking records. He is charged with armed robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon. Bond has been set at $15,000 and Taylor remains in the center as of 9:45 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

