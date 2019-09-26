Man charged in connection to Lake City shooting

Montell Dorsette Washington (photo: Florence County Detention Center)

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged in connection to a shooting in Lake City.

Montell Dorsette Washington is charged in connection to a shooting on Wilson Street, according to Amy Pringle, with the Lake City Police Department.

Washington, 18, of Clover Street in Lake City, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 9:15 p.m. September 25 and remains in the center as of 1 p.m. September 26.

