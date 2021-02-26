Man charged in December deadly crash in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Friday in connection with a deadly crash in Dillon County in December, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Monroe Junior MgGirt, III, was charged with DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. Dec. 13 on Oaky Point Road near East Country Side Road, according to troopers. A 2006 Mitsubishi was traveling north, ran off the roadway, overcorrected, and crossed the center line, striking a Nissan.

McGirt was booked into the Dillon County Detention Center.