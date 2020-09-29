Man charged in murder of teen in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with the murder of a teen in Darlington County Friday, according to Capt. Kim Nelson with the Darlington Police Department.

Nelson said Kenlarris Kelly, 18, was charged with murder in a shooting that happened Friday on Short Coker Street in Darlington.

Kelly is also charged with attempted murder, according to booking records.

The identity of the teen killed has not been released. No other information is available at this time.

