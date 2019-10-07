Man charged, accused of throwing victim back inside burning Florence Co. home after escape

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged and is accused of throwing a victim back inside a burning home in Florence after the victim escaped.

Allen Oliver Bryant, III, 45, of Sammy’s Lane in the Florence area, was arrested by investigators on October 3, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Bryant is charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of first degree arson.

Allen Oliver Bryant, III (credit: Florence County Detention Center)

Deputies with the FCSO and the Windy Hill Fire Department responded to a house fire on East Sammy’s Lane around 10:15 p.m. on October 1, the FCSO said. Upon arriving, a person inside the home was being taken to a hospital for treatment of “significant thermal burns.”

FCSO arson investigators responded and say the fire appeared to have been set intentionally.

Investigators allege that Bryant and the victim had been involved in a “verbal altercation, after which Bryant intentionally set fire to the house knowing that the victim was inside.”

“According to Investigators, at one point after the fire started the victim had escaped, and Bryant allegedly threw the victim back inside before fleeing the scene,” the FCSO also said.

Bryant is being held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

