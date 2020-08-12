Man charged with attempted murder after 3 people shot in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with attempted murder after three people were shot in Dillon Friday, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at East Dargan Street and Hwy 57, Lane said.

Rakeem Maurice Davis was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

There is no word on the extent of anyone injured. No other information is available at this time.

