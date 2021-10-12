Man charged with attempted murder after Florence officer hears gunshot

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with attempted murder after a Florence police officer heard a gunshot, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.
Police were called Monday to the area of Bradford Street and Timmons Street for reports of a man with a gun, Brandt said. When the officer was on his way, they reportedly heard a gunshot.
The officer saw Michael Joseph Lesesne running away from the area and he was taken into custody on Oakland Avenue, Brandt said. He’s charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Brandt said no one was injured.
Lesesne is held at the Florence County Detention Center with no bond on the attempted murder charge and a $5,000 bond on the weapons charge.
