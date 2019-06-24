Man charged with attempted murder after Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Florence.
Julian Cortez McElveen was located at a home on Travis Court and was taken into custody without incident, the Florence Police Department said. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
McElveen’s charges include:
- attempted murder
- possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- possession of a stolen pistol
- pointing and presenting a firearm
- hit and run with minor personal injury
- driving under suspension- 2nd offense
Officers with the FPD responded to the area of Ingram Street and Clement Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired, the FPD said. Officers found one victim in Northwest Park with injuries. This person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing, Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at 843-665-3191.