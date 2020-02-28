COWARD, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a Pee Dee nightclub.
Willie Jarell Blair, 25, of Cades, South Carolina, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violence crime, according to Major Mike Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. These charges are in connection with a shooting at the “Down Beat Club” located at 551 Karisma Road in Coward.
“Investigators allege that Blair and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation, after which Blair is alleged to have shot the victim with a handgun,” Major Nunn said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Blair remains in the Florence County Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Lawmakers divided over Pence being chosen to lead federal coronavirus response
- Man charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting at Pee Dee club
- Tokyo organizers, government take offensive on virus threat
- Man sentenced to 12 years for 2017 armed robbery of Georgetown bank
- Lumberton police: Man accused of showing gun during fight at Walmart turns himself in