Man charged with attempted murder in Johnsonville shooting

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Deputies arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened Sunday in the Johnsonville area.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Jerel Williams has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators say Williams allegedly shot a person after a verbal and physical altercation at 320 Chapman Drive in Johnsonville. The victim was shot multiple times in the hand, foot, and buttocks. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Williams is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center.