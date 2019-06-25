Man charged with attempted murder in Lake City shooting case appears for bond hearing

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A man charged with attempted murder in a Lake City shooting case appeared for a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Gavin Less Nowlin appeared before a judge Tuesday. News13 was at his hearing.

Nowlin received a bond of $1,087 on a discharging a firearm in city limits charge. A court appearance for this charge is schedule for July 9 at the Lake City Municipal Court.

Nowlin was denied bond on other charges, including attempted murder. He will appear in court for these charges on August 21.

Nowlin is accused of shooting at Lake City officers on June 18.

The shooting happened at a Sav-Way on Ron McNair Blvd and Moore St. around 9: 20 p.m., according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

Officials with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office say the Lake City officers were at the gas station to question a suspect about a follow-up investigation.

The two officers were shot at from behind in the gas station parking lot. They then called for back up. The suspect left the scene running. Lake City police called the Florence Sheriff’s Office to bring in their tracking team.

Police said no one was hurt.

“To be honest ma’am, they made something big that really wasn’t true because I didn’t shot at no police officers,” Nowlin said in court.

According to Florence County booking records, Nowlin’s charges include: