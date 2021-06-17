Man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday shooting in Florence

Traquan Tyreek Dillon (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One man has been arrested after police said he shot a man during an argument.

Traquan Tyreek Dillon has been arrested on warrants for attempted murder and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to information announced Thursday by the Florence Police Department.

Dillon is accused of shooting one person at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday at 1524 West Palmetto Street, before driving away. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Dillon remained in jail, as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

