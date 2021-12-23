Man charged with attempted robbery in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center Wednesday after Hartsville police said that he attempted to rob someone.

Errion Deondrea Reddick has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon. He is accused of pulling out a gun, pointing it at a person and demanding money on Wednesday.

He told police that he pretended to have a gun in his pocket to get $27 that the victim owed him, according to an incident report.

Officers sent a bomb-sniffing dog to the scene, but police found the gun a dozen feet away before it arrived, according to the report.