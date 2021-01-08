Man charged with breaking into 16 cars in Florence hotel parking lots

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A West Columbia man was charged with breaking into 16 cars in Florence hotel parking lots, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Antwon Jamal Brown, 26, was arrested Dec. 31 by the Florence Police Department at the Kershaw County Detention Center on 16 outstanding warrants for breaking into cars and conspiracy, according to police.

Brown is accused of breaking into the cars in October along with two other unidentified subjects, police said. Vehicles were broken into at hotels on Woody Jones Boulevard, Hospitality Boulevard, Radio Drive, West Park Drive, and Lucas Street.

Brown was originally arrested by the Camden Police Department regarding charges from that agency, police said.

Brown is charged with 16 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle and one count of criminal conspiracy. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.