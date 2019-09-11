Man charged with incest, accused of sexually assaulting 2 children in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with incest and is accused of sexually assaulting two children in Florence County.

John David Marsh, 37, of Whisonant Road in Blacksburg, was arrested by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, according to the FCSO. Marsh is charged with:

John David Marsh (Florence County Detention Center)

criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree

criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree (victim 11 to 14 years of age)

two counts of buggery

one count of incest

“According to Investigators, between the dates of August 1, 2014 through October 1, 2016 Marsh is alleged to have sexually molested two children under the age of fourteen (14) years on multiple occasions in Florence County,” the FCSO said. “Investigators allege that one child was eight (8) years old when the abuse began.”

Marsh is being held at the Florence County Detention Center, and bond was denied Thursday.

