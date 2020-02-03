Man charged with kidnapping, accused of stealing car with 2-year-old inside in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly stealing a car with a 2-year-old inside in Florence.

Marquez Tyree Taylor, 18, of Florence, is charged with kidnapping, grand larceny, and violation of probation, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records. Bond was set at $20,000 on the grand larceny charge and $1,500 on the violation of probation charge. No bond has been set for the kidnapping charge and Taylor remains in the center as of 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Marquez Tyree Taylor (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Officers responded to 207 West Lucas Street on December 27 for a report of a stolen vehicle and learned the victim’s 2-year-old was still inside the vehicle, according to the Florence Police Department. The child and the vehicle were found around 2:16 a.m. near East Pine Street and Sundance Street, just outside the Florence city limits. The child wasn’t injured.

The Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office, the SC Law Enforcement Division, and SC Highway Patrol assisted in the search for the child.

