Man charged with manslaughter, attempted murder released on bond

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — A man charged with voluntary manslaughter, multiple attempted murder charges and other crimes was released on bond last Thursday.

Deonte Frankwon Hamilton was released from jail on a $80,000 bond.

According to booking records, Deonte Frankwon Hamilton was charged with four counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and discharging firearms into a dwelling by the Hartsville Police Department.

Booking records also show that Hamilton was charged with manslaughter / voluntary manslaughter and violation of probation by Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Hamilton and Keith Kevin Larry went to the 1300 block of Larrys Drive in August and were involved in a “physical altercation,” according to Lt. Robert Kilgo, with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. During that altercation, a “firearm was discharged,” hitting the victim, who died.

