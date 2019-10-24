Man charged with murder after 19-year-old shot dead in Johnsonville area

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man faces a murder charge following the shooting death of a 19-year-old in the Johnsonville area of Florence County.

According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Christopher Powell was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

Austin Christopher Powell (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Online records show he was booked around noon into the Florence County Detention Center.

Powell is accused in Monday night’s killing of 19-year-old Brandon Mouzon, of Johnsonville. The Florence County Coroner’s Office told News13 earlier in the week that Mouzon was shot at a home on First Neck Road. His body was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday for an autopsy.

Kirby previously told News13 a suspect was in custody in the case.

This case remains under investigation.

News13 was the first to report this update and will continue to stay on top of any additional information in the case.