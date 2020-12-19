Man charged with murder after deadly shooting on West Dixie Street in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a man with murder after a shooting in Florence early Friday morning.

Terrele Rashon Bailey, 26, of, Chesterfield, was charged on Friday in connection with a deadly shooting in the 800 Block of West Dixie Street.

Police say Bailey was arrested several hours in Hartsville after the shooting on unrelated charges.

Investigators allege Bailey got into a fight with the victim at around 3:15 a.m. on Friday and then fled the area after the shooting.

Officers were called to the scene a short time later and discovered a vehicle on the side of the road with a deceased victim inside. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Bailey remains in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.