Man charged with murder in connection with deadly Dillon Co. shooting

LITTLE ROCK COMMUNITY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Dillon County.

Ryheem Omar Odom, 22, of Dillon, is charged with one count of murder in the shooting, which happened in the Little Rock community on Saturday, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Odom was taken into custody after turning himself in on Monday night and remains at the Dillon County Detention Center.

Two people died after the shooting. Their identities have not yet been released.

The shooting is under investigation by the DCSO and the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

