Man charged with murder in connection with Florence County double homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with murder Friday in connection with a double homicide in Florence County that happened April 6, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Raheim Rajuan Taylor, 23, of Timmonsville, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, deputies said.

Taylor is accused of shooting rounds from an AT-47 into a vehicle on Highway 76 near Timmonsville. Lydia Thompson and Malik Askins were killed. Two juveniles were also in the car but were uninjured, deputies said.

Taylor was served with the charges at the Florence County Detention Center where he is being held on other charges from March, deputies said.

Taylor is facing charges in connection with a shooting on March 24 in Timmonsville where he’s accused of shooting into a vehicle that had a family, including three children, inside of it. Taylor and the victim knew each other, according to a police report obtained by News13.