Man charged in murder of Darlington Co. grandmother, grandchild pleads guilty to avoid death penalty

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The man charged in the 2016 homicides of a Darlington County woman and her granddaughter pleaded guilty Wednesday during a virtual court hearing.

Cephas Cowick pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from the incident, including two murder charges. The plea was part of a negotiation with the state, which agreed to take its pursuit of the death penalty off the table.

Cowick now faces life in prison without parole, along with concurrent sentences on the other charges. Deziyah Davis, 9, and her grandmother, 52-year-old Denise Couplin were found dead in a home off Highway 151 on July 17, 2016.

Family of the victims voiced their frustrations, wishing that a trial would have taken place.

