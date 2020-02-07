Man charged with rapes, armed robberies in Florence; other victims possible

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A woman told deputies a man she met online robbed her at gunpoint, raped her and made her drive to multiple locations where he robbed others of money and drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office believe there may be other victims.

Ronnie Demetruis Durant, 33, of S. Center Road, Darlington, has been charged with four counts of armed robbery, one count of kidnapping and two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct (first degree).

Florence County deputies responded to a kidnapping and armed robbery call on Wednesday at about 2 a.m. at Clement Street in Florence. Deputies said the victim told them a man she met online robbed her at gunpoint, forced her to have sexual intercourse and made her drive to multiple locations where the suspect robbed others of money and illegal narcotics.

Following an extensive investigation, investigators charged Durant with four counts of armed robbery, one count of kidnapping and two counts of criminal sexual conduct. The sheriff’s office Warrants Division and US Marshals Service Task Force arrested Durant on Thursday.

The investigation led to the discovery of an earlier sexual assault victim of Durant on February 4, according to the FCSO.

Durant is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with knowledge or information regarding Durant is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee.

LATEST HEADLINES