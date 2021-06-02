Man convicted of murdering Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton to be released on parole in 2024

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder for the 1993 death of Michael Jordan’s father will be released on parole in 2024, the State of North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced Wednesday.

Larry M. Demery, along with Daniel Green, was convicted of killing James Jordan in Lumberton.

He was originally sentenced to life in prison. Demery is a candidate for parole due to the Mutual Agreement Parole Program, which is a three-way agreement between the commission, the division of prisons and the offender.

His scheduled parole release date is in July 2024. The state’s current sentencing law eliminated parole for crimes committed after October, 1994. Those sentenced under previous guidelines can be paroled by the commission.

He was granted parole last year and was scheduled to be released in 2023.