Man dies after being shot in neck in Florence Co., deputies now investigate as homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man has died after being shot in the neck in Florence County and deputies are now investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Chad Elliott Yarborough, 44, of Florence. Yarborough’s body will taken to MUSC in Charleston and an autopsy is set for Wednesday morning.

A homicide investigation is ongoing by the coroner’s office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, according to the coroner’s office.

Kristan Collins, 34, of Florence, faces attempted murder and other charges after deputies said she shot a man in the neck and led authorities on a high-speed chase.

Kristan Diana Collins (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Police caught up with Collins during a forced traffic stop on Interstate 95 at exit 153, Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said. No injuries were reported, but two deputy vehicles and the suspect’s vehicle were damaged.

The shooting happened Friday in the parking lot of the Old Delmae convenience store at 900 S. Cashua Drive in the Florence area, according to Kirby.

Kirby said Collins pulled up to the parking lot and shot the man in the neck.

Collins remains in the Florence Collins Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury and violation of probation.

